Maytime in Mayfair (1949)

Penniless man-about-town Michael Gore-Brown is delighted to hear he has been left a high-class Mayfair fashion salon. His intention is to sell it as quickly as possible, but on meeting Ellen, chief designer and manager, he quickly changes his mind and turns his attention to courting her.

Herbert Wilcox, Elaine Schreyeck, Frank Hollands

Anna Neagle, Michael Wilding, Peter Graves, Tom Walls, Thora Hird, Nicholas Phipps, Michael Shepley, Mona Washbourne, Max Kirby, Desmond Walter-Ellis, Tom Walls Jr., Doris Rogers, Glen Alyn, Joan Benham, Dorothy Bramhall, Basil Dignam, Elizabeth Kentish, Ned Lynch, Mignon O’Doherty

