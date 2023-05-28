IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 279 users

Diterbitkan 25 August 2011

Oleh mamat

Lotte and the Moonstone Secret (2011)

Plucky young Lotte embarks on an adventure with her uncle Klaus to solve the mystery of three stones that a pair of hooded figures are attempting to retrieve.

Janno Põldma, Heiki Ernits, Ere Tött, Sanda Biteniece

Evelin Võigemast, Margus Tabor, Mikk Jürjens, Tõnu Oja, Priit Võigemast, Tiit Sukk, Merle Palmiste, Lembit Ulfsak, Mait Malmsten, Garmen Tabor, Tõnu Kark, Elina Reinold, Hannes Kaljujärv, Anne Reemann, Veiko Tubin, Anu Lamp, Jaak Prints, Sandra Uusberg, Kristjan Üksküla, Jaan Lätti, Aldo Jakovlev, Lemme Vaher, Emma Koppel

tt2080337