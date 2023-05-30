IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 4,619 users

Diterbitkan 13 February 2013

Oleh mamat

Long Live Freedom (2013)

The elections are approaching and the largest opposition party in the country do not look good. Its leader, Enrico Oliveri can not stand the pressure and disappears. Fearing a scandal, the eminence grise of the party had brought into play the twin brother of the politician. Even if looks like two drops of water with his brother Giovanni may have a different personality. His ideas are innovative and direct approach to get the party in the polls …

Roberto Andò

Toni Servillo, Valerio Mastandrea, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Michela Cescon, Anna Bonaiuto, Eric Trung Nguyen, Judith Davis, Andrea Renzi, Massimo De Francovich, Renato Scarpa, Lucia Mascino, Giulia Andò, Stella Kent, Brice Fournier, Olivier Martinaud, Federico Torre, Gianrico Tedeschi, Antonio Gerardi

tt2523600