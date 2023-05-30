Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Long Live Freedom (2013) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Italy
Bintang film
Andrea Renzi,
Anna Bonaiuto,
Antonio Gerardi,
Brice Fournier,
Eric Trung Nguyen,
Federico Torre,
Gianrico Tedeschi,
Giulia Andò,
Judith Davis,
Lucia Mascino
Sutradara
Roberto Andò
IMDb
6.9/
10from
4,619users
Diterbitkan
13 February 2013
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Long Live Freedom (2013)
The elections are approaching and the largest opposition party in the country do not look good. Its leader, Enrico Oliveri can not stand the pressure and disappears. Fearing a scandal, the eminence grise of the party had brought into play the twin brother of the politician. Even if looks like two drops of water with his brother Giovanni may have a different personality. His ideas are innovative and direct approach to get the party in the polls …
Roberto Andò
Toni Servillo, Valerio Mastandrea, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Michela Cescon, Anna Bonaiuto, Eric Trung Nguyen, Judith Davis, Andrea Renzi, Massimo De Francovich, Renato Scarpa, Lucia Mascino, Giulia Andò, Stella Kent, Brice Fournier, Olivier Martinaud, Federico Torre, Gianrico Tedeschi, Antonio Gerardi
tt2523600