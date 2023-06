IMDb 5.3 / 10 from 31 users

Lion Rock (2019)

In 2011, Lai Chi-wai – one of the top rock climbers in Asia – lost everything when a motorcycle accident took away his ability to walk. Rather than succumbing to his fate, Lai found his own way of scaling those dizzying peaks again.

Nick Leung Kwok-Ban

Alex Lam Tak-Shun, Michelle Wai, Kevin Chu, Angela Yuen, Teresa Carpio, Michelle Lo, Dominic Lam Ka-Wah, Stephanie Che, Deon Cheung, Billy Lau, Sarah Lee Lai-Yui, Anita Chui, Chan On-ying, Stanley Tam Kwok-Ming, Akina Fong, Dexter Yeung Tin-King, Leung Kai-Cheong, Susan Shaw Yam Yam, Gregory Charles Rivers, Anna Ng Yuen-Yee, Lau Yee Tat, Kearen Pang, Toby Leung

tt11811996