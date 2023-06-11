Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Letter Never Sent (1960) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Soviet Union
Bintang film
Boris Kozhukhov,
Evgeniy Urbanskiy,
Galina Kozhakina,
Innokentiy Smoktunovskiy,
Tatyana Samoylova,
Vasiliy Livanov
Sutradara
Mikhail Kalatozov
IMDb
7.8/
10from
3,939users
Diterbitkan
27 June 1960
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Letter Never Sent (1960)
Four geologists are searching for diamonds in the wilderness of Siberia. After a long and tiresome journey they manage to find their luck and put the diamond mine on the map. The map must be delivered back to Moscow. But on the day of their departure a terrible forest fire wreaks havoc, and the geologists get trapped in the woods.
tt0053106