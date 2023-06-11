IMDb 7.8 / 10 from 3,939 users

Diterbitkan 27 June 1960

Oleh mamat

Letter Never Sent (1960)

Four geologists are searching for diamonds in the wilderness of Siberia. After a long and tiresome journey they manage to find their luck and put the diamond mine on the map. The map must be delivered back to Moscow. But on the day of their departure a terrible forest fire wreaks havoc, and the geologists get trapped in the woods.

Mikhail Kalatozov

Innokentiy Smoktunovskiy, Tatyana Samoylova, Vasiliy Livanov, Evgeniy Urbanskiy, Galina Kozhakina, Boris Kozhukhov

