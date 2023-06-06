IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 37 users

Diterbitkan 13 December 2019

Oleh mamat

Kingsway (2019)

A single car mechanic’s suspicions that her sister-in-law is having an affair prompts their small circle of family and friends to confront their own stalled routes to romance.

Bruce Sweeney

Camille Sullivan, Jeff Gladstone, Gabrielle Rose, Colleen Rennison, Paul Skrudland, Jillian Fargey, Jennifer Mclean, Agam Darshi, Kevin McNulty, Meaghan Chenosky

tt9014720