  1. Home
  2. Comedy
  3. Killing Romance (2023)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Killing Romance (2023)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Killing Romance (2023). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Killing Romance (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Killing Romance (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Korea

IMDb

6.3

/

10

from

20

users

Diterbitkan

14 April 2023

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Killing Romance (2023)

Hwang Yeo-rae is a popular actress, but she is often mocked due to her poor acting skills. She goes on a trip to an island in the South Pacific Ocean and meets Johnathan Na, who is extremely rich. She eventually marries Johnathan Na and announces her retirement from the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, Kim Beom-woo has been studying for 4 years to enter Seoul University. He learns that his favorite actress Yeo-Rae has moved in next door to him. He finally has chance to meet her and spends time with her. Yeo-rae is not happy with her marriage. She wants to go back to her life as an actress and has a received an offer to act in a movie, but her husband Jonathan Na strongly opposes. Yeo-rae’s life seems glamorous, but she is really a prisoner in her own home. She wants her old life back and turns to Beom-woo for help. They make a plan to kill Johnathan Na.
Lee Won-suk, Jin Sung-hyun
Lee Ha-nee, Lee Sun-kyun, Gong Myoung, Bae Yoo-ram, Andrew Bishop, Shim Dal-gi, Debbie Reid, Choi Deok-moon, Oh Jung-se, Baek Hyeon-mi, Baek Hyeon-suk, Choi Jun-gyu, Shin Min-jae, Chyu Kwang-hyun, Kang Hak-soo, Seo Jeong-sik, Im Jung-eun, Yoon Se-woong, Han Sang-cheul, Kim Sang-wook, Pierce Conran, Lee Seo-yi, Seo Yeong-sam

Diterbitkan

Juni 8, 2023 11:49 am

Durasi

Ganool Killing Romance (2023)

INDOXXI Killing Romance (2023)

Juragan21 Killing Romance (2023)

Layar Kaca 21 Killing Romance (2023)

LK21 Killing Romance (2023)

Movieon21 Killing Romance (2023)

Nonton Killing Romance (2023)

Nonton Film Killing Romance (2023)

Nonton Movie Killing Romance (2023)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share