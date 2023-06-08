IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 20 users

Killing Romance (2023)

Hwang Yeo-rae is a popular actress, but she is often mocked due to her poor acting skills. She goes on a trip to an island in the South Pacific Ocean and meets Johnathan Na, who is extremely rich. She eventually marries Johnathan Na and announces her retirement from the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, Kim Beom-woo has been studying for 4 years to enter Seoul University. He learns that his favorite actress Yeo-Rae has moved in next door to him. He finally has chance to meet her and spends time with her. Yeo-rae is not happy with her marriage. She wants to go back to her life as an actress and has a received an offer to act in a movie, but her husband Jonathan Na strongly opposes. Yeo-rae’s life seems glamorous, but she is really a prisoner in her own home. She wants her old life back and turns to Beom-woo for help. They make a plan to kill Johnathan Na.

Lee Won-suk, Jin Sung-hyun

Lee Ha-nee, Lee Sun-kyun, Gong Myoung, Bae Yoo-ram, Andrew Bishop, Shim Dal-gi, Debbie Reid, Choi Deok-moon, Oh Jung-se, Baek Hyeon-mi, Baek Hyeon-suk, Choi Jun-gyu, Shin Min-jae, Chyu Kwang-hyun, Kang Hak-soo, Seo Jeong-sik, Im Jung-eun, Yoon Se-woong, Han Sang-cheul, Kim Sang-wook, Pierce Conran, Lee Seo-yi, Seo Yeong-sam

