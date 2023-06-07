  1. Home
  2. Biography
  3. Jacquot (1991)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Jacquot (1991)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Jacquot (1991). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Jacquot (1991) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Jacquot (1991) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

Sutradara

IMDb

7.7

/

10

from

1,779

users

Diterbitkan

15 May 1991

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Jacquot (1991)

Jacquot Demy is a little boy at the end of the thirties. His father owns a garage and his mother is a hairdresser. The whole family lives happily and likes to sing and to go to the movies. Jacquot is fascinated by every kind of show (theatre, cinema, puppets). He buys a camera to shoot his first amateur film… An evocation of French cineast Jacques Demy’s childhood and vocation for the cinema and the musicals.
Agnès Varda
Philippe Maron, Edouard Joubeaud, Laurent Monnier, Brigitte De Villepoix, Daniel Dublet, Clément Delaroche, Rody Averty, Hélène Pors, Marie-Sidonie Benoist, Jérémie Bernard, Cédric Michaud, Jacques Demy, Agnès Varda

Diterbitkan

Juni 7, 2023 2:03 pm

Durasi

21Cineplex Jacquot (1991)

Bioskop 21 Jacquot (1991)

Bioskop Online Jacquot (1991)

Bioskop168 Jacquot (1991)

BioskopKeren Jacquot (1991)

Cinemaindo Jacquot (1991)

Download Jacquot (1991)

Download Film Jacquot (1991)

Download Movie Jacquot (1991)

Layar Kaca 21 Jacquot (1991)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share