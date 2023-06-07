IMDb 7.7 / 10 from 1,779 users

Jacquot (1991)

Jacquot Demy is a little boy at the end of the thirties. His father owns a garage and his mother is a hairdresser. The whole family lives happily and likes to sing and to go to the movies. Jacquot is fascinated by every kind of show (theatre, cinema, puppets). He buys a camera to shoot his first amateur film… An evocation of French cineast Jacques Demy’s childhood and vocation for the cinema and the musicals.

Agnès Varda

Philippe Maron, Edouard Joubeaud, Laurent Monnier, Brigitte De Villepoix, Daniel Dublet, Clément Delaroche, Rody Averty, Hélène Pors, Marie-Sidonie Benoist, Jérémie Bernard, Cédric Michaud, Jacques Demy, Agnès Varda

tt0102141