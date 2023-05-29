IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 442 users

In the Hive (2012)

Sixteen-year-old Xtra Keys hopes to raise his son better than his boozy, razor-edged mother raised him, and he just might get his wish when he’s thrust into an unorthodox alternative school full of underprivileged boys.

Robert Townsend

Vivica A. Fox, Loretta Devine, Michael Clarke Duncan, Percy Daggs III

