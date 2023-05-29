Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film In the Hive (2012) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Sutradara
Robert Townsend
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.4/
10from
442users
Diterbitkan
14 December 2012
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
In the Hive (2012)
Sixteen-year-old Xtra Keys hopes to raise his son better than his boozy, razor-edged mother raised him, and he just might get his wish when he’s thrust into an unorthodox alternative school full of underprivileged boys.
Robert Townsend
Vivica A. Fox, Loretta Devine, Michael Clarke Duncan, Percy Daggs III
tt1828320