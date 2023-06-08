IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 425 users

In Love and War (2001)

After being released from an Italian prison, British officer Eric Newby (Blue) must find his way out of Italy before the Germans come. However, he is injured on the way and is left behind from his fellow soldiers. He is helped out by the local Italians, and he meets Wanda (Bobulova), a beautiful local girl who helps him learn Italian so he can escape. Slowly, their small friendship turns into a romance, but with the Germans looking for Eric, they are kept apart, not knowing what will happen.

John Kent Harrison

Callum Blue, Barbora Bobuľová, Peter Bowles, Toby Jones, Maurizio Donadoni, Rosa Pianeta, Emanuela Macchniz, Silvia De Santis, Roberto Nobile, Bianca Nappi

