IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 564 users

Diterbitkan 18 November 1965

Identification Marks: None (1965)

The footloose ennui of Poland’s postwar generation is captured to perfection in this jazzy chronicle of a draft-dodger’s final day of freedom. A slacker before there was a word for it, Andrzej (played by Skolimowski himself) drifts through a series of open-ended encounters with women following a wake-up argument with his pouting wife, and a long-delayed military physical (the film’s title derives from one of the questions). Skolimowski hoarded four years’ worth of the annual film footage allotment from his Lódz film school in order to create this first feature marked by compositional bravado and a trademark air of the absurd. -Barbara Scharres, Gene Siskel Film Center

Jerzy Skolimowski

Jerzy Skolimowski, Elżbieta Czyżewska, Tadeusz Minc, Jacek Szczęk, Andrzej Żarnecki, Juliusz Lubicz-Lisowski, Czesław Piaskowski, Marek Piwowski, Leon Niemczyk, Janusz Kłosiński

