IMDb 4.1 / 10 from 1,761 users

Diterbitkan 19 December 2012

Oleh mamat

Het Bombardement (2012)

A thrilling love story between the young boxer Vincent and the German Eva, who soon has to marry with the middle-aged Dirk to save her family. While the war starts in the Netherlands their impossible love inflames. May 14, 1940, the day that the centre of Rotterdam is bombed and the young lovers lose sight of each other.

Ate de Jong, Marjan Lammers, Tamás Vass, Szonja Szekerák

Jan Smit, Roos van Erkel, Pieter van der Sman, Mike Weerts, Monic Hendrickx, Gerard Cox, Olga Zuiderhoek, Teri Tordai, Thomas van Montfort, Pieter van der Sman, Sr., Aart Staartjes, Paul van Soest, Joop Kasteel, Jobst Schnibbe, Jelle Palmaerts, Joost Prinsen

tt2363219