IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

Diterbitkan 22 December 2022

Oleh LIN

Hantu Tenggek (2022)

A group of con-artists headed by Tariq that pretend to exorcise haunted places are blackmailed by Tuan Sidek, a building developer. They have to convince Tuan Sidek’s rival that a certain building is haunted when they got trapped …

A. Razak Mohaideen

Saiful Apek, Sugeeta Chandran, Siti Khatijah

tt25177944