IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 28 users

Diterbitkan 15 February 1997

Oleh mamat

Fireworks, Ferris Wheels and Love (1997)

Morihara was left a widower 8 years ago when his wife passed away. He attends his first mixer party under the guidance of his daughter. There he meets Fumika and starts conversation. Morihara is too shy to show his love since he is much older than Fumika. On learning that Fumika goes to England to study about English Tea, Morihara rushes to the airport but his effort is in vain. He takes out his dead wife’s photo and consults her: “I love Fumika, what should I do?”

Hakaru Sunamoto, Masaki Hamamoto

Kyôzô Nagatsuka, Nanako Matsushima, Miki Sakai, Katsuhisa Namase, Kanako Fukaura, Shigeki Sano, Kirin Kiki, Jun Fubuki

