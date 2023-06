IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 162 users

Eight Hundred Heroes (1975)

As battle rages in Shanghai, a single battalion of soldiers led by Xie Jinyuan is ordered to hold back the Japanese forces at the Sihang warehouse. Girl scouts risk their lives to deliver food and medicine to the defenders.

Ting Shan-Hsi

Chen Hung-Lieh, Ko Chun-Hsiung, Brigitte Lin, Sylvia Chang, Chin Han, Chin Han, Hsu Feng, Stanley Fung, Carter Wong

tt0075713