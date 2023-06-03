IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 786 users

Diterbitkan 21 July 1989

Oleh mamat

Eat a Bowl of Tea (1989)

An American-Chinese man brings over his wife from China to America, but the challenges of making a living and adjusting to a new life, plus the attentions of a gambler threaten their marriage.

Wayne Wang

Victor Wong, Lau Siu-Ming, Russell Wong, Cora Miao, Eric Tsang, Lee Sau-Kei, Hui Fan, Helena Law Lan, Jessica Harper

tt0097261