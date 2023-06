IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 87 users

Dreamworks Holiday Classics (2012)

Join your favourite DreamWorks friends for these four holiday specials. Watch as those zany zoosters from Madagascar save Christmas, Donkey puts on a carolling Christmas Shrek-tacular, and Po prepares for his favourite holiday, the Winter Feast.

Tim Johnson, Gary Trousdale, David Soren

Eddie Murphy, Carl Reiner, Mike Myers, Jack Black, Jay Baruchel

