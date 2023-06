IMDb 7.6 / 10 from 2,435 users

Diterbitkan 24 May 1969

Oleh mamat

Double Suicide (1969)

Successful and married with children, paper-mill owner Jihei knows better than to contradict the strict social and moral codes of 18th-century Japan. But when he meets the lovely courtesan Koharu, he becomes a man obsessed. Koharu returns his love, even foregoing other customers while Jihei schemes to somehow buy her freedom. His efforts yield ruinous consequences for his business and his family life, and Koharu is meanwhile purchased by another client.

Kôhei Oguri, Masahiro Shinoda, Masayuki Motomochi, Makoto Koizumi, Shigeyuki Nakano

Kichiemon Nakamura II, Shima Iwashita, Hōsei Komatsu, Yûsuke Takita, Kamatari Fujiwara, Yoshi Katō, Shizue Kawarazaki, Tokie Hidari, Sumiko Hidaka, Takashi Sue, Masashi Makita, Makoto Akatsuka, Unko Uehara, Shinji Tsuchiya, Kaori Tozawa, Jun Hamamura

tt0064975