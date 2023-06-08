  1. Home
  2. Documentary
  3. DMT: The Spirit Molecule (2010)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM DMT: The Spirit Molecule (2010)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film DMT: The Spirit Molecule (2010). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film DMT: The Spirit Molecule (2010) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film DMT: The Spirit Molecule (2010) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

IMDb

7.1

/

10

from

4,785

users

Diterbitkan

15 October 2010

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

DMT: The Spirit Molecule (2010)

THE SPIRIT MOLECULE weaves an account of Dr. Rick Strassman’s groundbreaking DMT research through a multifaceted approach to this intriguing hallucinogen found in the human brain and hundreds of plants, including the sacred Amazonian brew, ayahuasca. Utilizing interviews with a variety of experts to explain their thoughts and experiences with DMT, and ayahuasca, within their respective fields, and discussions with Strassman’s research volunteers, brings to life the awesome effects of this compound, and introduces us to far-reaching theories regarding its role in human consciousness.
Mitch Schultz, Bryan Ferguson
Joe Rogan, Ralph Abraham, Joel Bakst, Steven Barker, Cynthia Geist, Susan Blumenthal, Patricio Dominguez, Neal Goldsmith, Alex Grey, Roland Griffiths, Charles Grob, Kathleen Harrison, Terence McKenna, Erik Davis, Graham Hancock, James Kent, Dennis J. McKenna, Ralph Metzner, Christian Meuli, Jeremy Narby, Andrew Newberg, David Nichols, Daniel Pinchbeck, Douglas Rushkoff, Spiros Antonopoulos, Leanna Standish, Andrew Stone, Rick Strassman, Robert Weisz, Ricardo Amaringo, Alvin Joseph, Jon Levin, Aja Loux, José Pineda Vargas, Jordan Phillips, Jose Plaza, Mitch Schultz, Rob Velez, Fermin Quintuna, Ede Frecska

Diterbitkan

Juni 9, 2023 12:00 am

Durasi

Bioskop Online DMT: The Spirit Molecule (2010)

Bioskop168 DMT: The Spirit Molecule (2010)

BioskopKeren DMT: The Spirit Molecule (2010)

Cinemaindo DMT: The Spirit Molecule (2010)

Dewanonton DMT: The Spirit Molecule (2010)

Download DMT: The Spirit Molecule (2010)

Download Film DMT: The Spirit Molecule (2010)

Download Movie DMT: The Spirit Molecule (2010)

Ganool DMT: The Spirit Molecule (2010)

INDOXXI DMT: The Spirit Molecule (2010)

Juragan21 DMT: The Spirit Molecule (2010)

Layar Kaca 21 DMT: The Spirit Molecule (2010)

LK21 DMT: The Spirit Molecule (2010)

Movieon21 DMT: The Spirit Molecule (2010)

Nonton DMT: The Spirit Molecule (2010)

Nonton Film DMT: The Spirit Molecule (2010)

Nonton Movie DMT: The Spirit Molecule (2010)

NS21 DMT: The Spirit Molecule (2010)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share