  Desire (1958)

WEBRip

Drama

7.1

107

users

25 December 1958

Desire (1958)

A poignant overview of how short life can be, this interesting drama from Czech director Vojetch Jasny is divided into four separate segments. In the first skit, a young child’s impressions are observed as his newborn baby sister becomes a part of the family. In the second, a young woman falls in love for the first time one summer, and in the third, a tough, older peasant woman battles against the farming cooperatives. Finally, in the last segment, everything comes full circle as a woman who is about to become a grandmother dies while her daughter-in-law has not yet given birth.
Václav Vorlíček, Vojtěch Jasný, Věra Plívová-Šimková, Jiří Hanibal, Marie Kaplanová
Jan Jakeš, Václav Babka, Věra Bublíková, Vlastimil Brodský, Jana Brejchová, Jiří Vala, František Vnouček, Otto Šimánek, Eva Blažková, Věra Tichánková, Václav Lohniský, Zdeněk Kutil, Zdeněk Řehoř, František Mušálek, Vladimír Brabec, Vladimír Menšík, Václav Poláček, Milada Davidová, Anna Melíšková, Jiří Pick, Ilja Racek, Blažena Holišová, Anton Gymerský, Marie Kyselková, J. Chrenčík, Alena Kreuzmannová, Vlastimil Brodský

Mei 29, 2023 12:01 pm

