IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 280 users

Diterbitkan 17 February 2018

Oleh mamat

Central Airport THF (2018)

A documentary about Berlin’s former airport Tempelhof. A film about Departures and Arrivals. And about those Berliners who come here to escape from their daily lives and those refugees who came here to finally arrive somewhere.

Karim Aïnouz, Camila Gonzatto, Valentin Noujaïm

Ibrahim Al Hussein, Qutaiba Nafer, Maria Alahmad, Christine Kiessig-Kämper, Olivier Bonnet, Mahmoud Sultan, Jihad Mohamad, Gert Köppe, Eva Szybalski, Sigrid Mausch

