Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Uk

Genre

Drama

IMDb

7.0

/

10

from

638

users

Diterbitkan

09 December 1954

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Carrington V.C. (1954)

Major Charles Carrington (David Niven), is arrested for taking £125 from the base safe, he also face two other charges that could finish his distinguished service career. He decides to act on his own defence at his court martial hearing, his argument being that he is owed a lot of money from the army for his various postings that have cost him out of his own pocket. To further complicate the proceedings, Carrington alleges he told his superior, the very disliked Colonel Henniker, that he was taking the money from the safe. A mans career, his marriage, and quite a few reputations, all hang in the balance.
Anthony Asquith
David Niven, Margaret Leighton, Noelle Middleton, Allan Cuthbertson, Victor Maddern, Raymond Francis, Geoffrey Keen, Newton Blick, Mark Dignam, Robert Bishop, Maurice Denham, Laurence Naismith, Clive Morton, Michael Bates, Stuart Saunders

Diterbitkan

Juni 7, 2023 2:03 pm

Durasi

