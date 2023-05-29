Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Carrier at War: The USS Enterprise (2007) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Sutradara
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
8.6/
10from
38users
Diterbitkan
01 January 2007
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Carrier at War: The USS Enterprise (2007)
Going from 0 to 150 mph in three seconds, withstanding three Gs of force, and taking off from what’s often called “the most dangerous place on the planet” are just parts of everyday life for an aircraft carrier pilot-and it’s no different for the crew aboard the USS Enterprise. After being stationed in the Middle East for a year, these pilots have seen heavy action in Afghanistan and Iraq. Now, finally, they’re returning home. With amazing personal stories and real-time footage from missions, this is an exciting insider’s peek at life onboard a wartime aircraft carrier.
tt1358145