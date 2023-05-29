Bintang film

Diterbitkan 01 January 2007

Carrier at War: The USS Enterprise (2007)

Going from 0 to 150 mph in three seconds, withstanding three Gs of force, and taking off from what’s often called “the most dangerous place on the planet” are just parts of everyday life for an aircraft carrier pilot-and it’s no different for the crew aboard the USS Enterprise. After being stationed in the Middle East for a year, these pilots have seen heavy action in Afghanistan and Iraq. Now, finally, they’re returning home. With amazing personal stories and real-time footage from missions, this is an exciting insider’s peek at life onboard a wartime aircraft carrier.

