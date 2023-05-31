Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Blood & Gold (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Germany
Bintang film
Alexander Scheer,
Florian Schmidtke,
Jördis Triebel,
Juri Senft,
Marie Hacke,
Petra Zieser,
Robert Maaser,
Roy McCrerey,
Stephan Grossmann,
Tomas Karel
Sutradara
Peter Thorwarth
IMDb
6.6/
10from
121users
Diterbitkan
21 April 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Blood & Gold (2023)
At the end of World War II, a German soldier is looking for his daughter while an SS troop is looking for a Jewish treasure.
Peter Thorwarth
Robert Maaser, Roy McCrerey, Stephan Grossmann, Juri Senft, Tomas Karel, Alexander Scheer, Marie Hacke, Florian Schmidtke, Petra Zieser, Jördis Triebel
tt18073328