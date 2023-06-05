IMDb 7.9 / 10 from 2,172 users

BlackBerry (2023)

Two mismatched entrepreneurs – egghead innovator Mike Lazaridis and cut-throat businessman Jim Balsillie – joined forces in an endeavour that was to become a worldwide hit in little more than a decade. The story of the meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the world’s first smartphone.

