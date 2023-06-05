  1. Home
IMDb

7.9

10

2,172

Diterbitkan

11 May 2023

Two mismatched entrepreneurs – egghead innovator Mike Lazaridis and cut-throat businessman Jim Balsillie – joined forces in an endeavour that was to become a worldwide hit in little more than a decade. The story of the meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the world’s first smartphone.
Matt Johnson, Matt Greyson, Austin Birtch, Sydney Lloyd
Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton, Matt Johnson, Kelly Van der Burg, Greg Calderone, Laura Cilevitz, Martin Donovan, James Elliot Miniou, Fuad Musayev, Ethan Eng, Michael Scott, Steve Hamelin, Pranay Noel, Ben Petrie, Jinny Wong, Lauren Howe, Saul Rubinek, Stephanie Moran, Maher El Hares, Cary Elwes, Conor Casey, Lyndon Casey, Dillon Casey, Rich Sommer, Eric Osborne, SungWon Cho, Michael Ironside, Derek Groulx, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, Michelle Giroux, Elena Juatco, Mark Critch, Al Bernstein, Malakai Fox, David Christo, Sean Jones, Evan Buliung

Juni 5, 2023 10:19 am

