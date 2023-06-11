IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 15,272 users

Diterbitkan 16 November 2004

Oleh mamat

Beyond the Sea (2004)

Based on the life and career of legendary entertainer, Bobby Darin, the biopic moves back and forth between his childhood and adulthood, to tell the tale of his life.

Kevin Spacey, Sean Guest, Susanna Lenton

Kevin Spacey, Kate Bosworth, John Goodman, Bob Hoskins, Brenda Blethyn, Greta Scacchi, Caroline Aaron, Mehmet Yilmaz, Peter Cincotti, William Ullrich, Michael Byrne, Matt Rippy, Gary Whelan, Jake Broder, Tayfun Bademsoy, Magdalena Maslik

tt0363473