Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Adam Horovitz,
Adam Yauch,
Ali Shaheed Muhammad,
Busta Rhymes,
Common,
Freddy Rodríguez,
Ghostface Killah,
Jarobi White,
Ludacris,
Mary J. Blige
Sutradara
Michael Rapaport
Genre
Documentary,
Music
IMDb
7.6/
10from
3,954users
Diterbitkan
08 July 2011
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Beats Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)
Having forged a 20-year run as one of the most innovative and influential hip hop bands of all time, the Queens NY collective known as ‘A Tribe Called Quest’ have kept a generation hungry for more of their groundbreaking music since their much publicized breakup in 1998. Michael Rapaport documents the inner workings and behind the scenes drama that follows the band to this day. He explores what’s next for, what many claim, are the pioneers of alternative rap.
