Beats Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Having forged a 20-year run as one of the most innovative and influential hip hop bands of all time, the Queens NY collective known as ‘A Tribe Called Quest’ have kept a generation hungry for more of their groundbreaking music since their much publicized breakup in 1998. Michael Rapaport documents the inner workings and behind the scenes drama that follows the band to this day. He explores what’s next for, what many claim, are the pioneers of alternative rap.

Michael Rapaport

Mary J. Blige, Common, Q-Tip, Michael Rapaport, Phife Dawg, Yasiin Bey, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adam Horovitz, Michael Diamond, Ludacris, Adam Yauch, Pharrell Williams, Ghostface Killah, Pete Rock, Questlove, Jarobi White, Busta Rhymes, Freddy Rodríguez, Too $hort

