Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Spain

Sutradara

Genre

Drama

IMDb

7.5

/

10

from

572

users

Diterbitkan

20 September 1964

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Aunt Tula (1964)

Ramiro, a bank clerk and father of two young children, has been left, after his wife’s death, in the care of Tula, his sister-in-law. From the novel by Miguel de Unamuno, Miguel Picazo (” Dark dreams of August “) premieres as director with this portrait of one of those small provincial cities where nothing ever happens.
Miguel Picazo
Aurora Bautista, Carlos Estrada, Irene Gutiérrez Caba, Laly Soldevila, Paul Ellis, Paloma Lorena, José Alonso

Diterbitkan

Juni 2, 2023 12:05 pm

Durasi

