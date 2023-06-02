IMDb 7.5 / 10 from 572 users

Diterbitkan 20 September 1964

Oleh mamat

Aunt Tula (1964)

Ramiro, a bank clerk and father of two young children, has been left, after his wife’s death, in the care of Tula, his sister-in-law. From the novel by Miguel de Unamuno, Miguel Picazo (” Dark dreams of August “) premieres as director with this portrait of one of those small provincial cities where nothing ever happens.

Miguel Picazo

Aurora Bautista, Carlos Estrada, Irene Gutiérrez Caba, Laly Soldevila, Paul Ellis, Paloma Lorena, José Alonso

tt0058695