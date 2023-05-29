IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 62 users

Diterbitkan 10 February 2014

Oleh mamat

Asta Upset (2014)

The film is set in a modern day ‘Berlin Republic’ liberated from all irrelevancies. It’s about artistic production, the creative industries and above all film and cinema – a political manifesto in feature film format. It centres on Asta, tough, hardened by theory and immaculately styled right down to the emblems on her leather jacket, with current art scene jargon flowing elegantly from her lips.

Max Linz

Sarah Ralfs, Hannelore Hoger, Barbara Heynen, René Schappach, Pushpendra Singh, Nele Winkler, Daniel Hoevels, Serpil Turhan

