IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 432 users

Diterbitkan 20 June 2019

Oleh LIN

Aren’t You Happy? (2019)

A girl roams through the city looking for a place to sleep. Along the way she meets young mothers who celebrate motherhood religiously, goes home with an abstinent existentialist for whom sex is “just another market”, and waits for the end of capitalism in a drag bar. Her attempt to write a book doesn’t make it beyond the first sentence of the second chapter, and she finds no space between art galleries, yoga studios and the beds of strangers. Instead of trying to fit in, she starts regarding her depression as a political issue.

Susanne Heinrich

Marie Rathscheck, Nicolo Pasetti, Nicolai Borger, Yann Grouhel, Pero Radicic, Felix Mayr, Malte Bündgen, Dax Constantine, Monika Freinberger, Julian Fricker, Lorna Ishema, Christine Kostropetsch, Markus Nechleba, Alexander von Hugo, Monika Wiedemer

