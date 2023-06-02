Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Aren’t You Happy? (2019) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Germany
Bintang film
Alexander von Hugo,
Christine Kostropetsch,
Dax Constantine,
Felix Mayr,
Julian Fricker,
Lorna Ishema,
Malte Bündgen,
Marie Rathscheck,
Markus Nechleba,
Monika Freinberger
Sutradara
Susanne Heinrich
IMDb
6.1/
10from
432users
Diterbitkan
20 June 2019
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Aren’t You Happy? (2019)
A girl roams through the city looking for a place to sleep. Along the way she meets young mothers who celebrate motherhood religiously, goes home with an abstinent existentialist for whom sex is “just another market”, and waits for the end of capitalism in a drag bar. Her attempt to write a book doesn’t make it beyond the first sentence of the second chapter, and she finds no space between art galleries, yoga studios and the beds of strangers. Instead of trying to fit in, she starts regarding her depression as a political issue.
