IMDb 5.2 / 10 from 65 users

Diterbitkan 22 November 2018

Oleh mamat

Aragne: Sign of Vermillion (2018)

A young woman in a decaying apartment complex finds herself seeing worms and moths everywhere, bursting out of beetles, animals, and people, and sets out to find how this is related to a rash of murders across the city.

Saku Sakamoto

Kana Hanazawa, Ayana Shiramoto, Fukujuro Katayama, Shōgo Batori, Yosuke Ito

tt8685672