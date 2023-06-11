IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 938 users

Diterbitkan 01 May 1981

Oleh mamat

Alison’s Birthday (1981)

On her 16th birthday, Alison Findlay and two of her friends make contact with a spirit, who warns Alison of impending doom on her 19th birthday. Three years later, on the eve of turning 19, Alison returns home and makes a strange discovery in her family’s backyard.

Ian Coughlan

Joanne Samuel, Lou Brown, Bunney Brooke, John Bluthal, Vincent Ball, Margie McCrae, Julie Wilson, Martin Vaughan, Rosalind Speirs, Robyn Gibbes, Ian Coughlan, Ralph Cotterill, Eric Oldfield, Lisa Peers

tt0078751