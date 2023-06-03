Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Adventures of Captain Fabian (1951) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Agnes Moorehead,
Aubrey Bower,
Charles Fawcett,
Errol Flynn,
Georges Flateau,
Gilles Quéant,
Héléna Manson,
Howard Vernon,
Jim Gérald,
Marcel Journet
Sutradara
Robert Florey,
William Marshall
Genre
Adventure
IMDb
5.5/
10from
379users
Diterbitkan
06 October 1951
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Adventures of Captain Fabian (1951)
It all begins with the discreet romance between the Creole maid Lea Mariotte and her young boss, George Brissac, an amoral bourgeois who plans to inherit his uncle’s fortune and marry a young woman from a good family. After an incident where she kills a man, she is saved from the gallows by Fabian, a ship’s captain, who has personal reasons for antagonizing the Brissacs. He takes care of her and falls in love with her, but doesn’t tell her. She, in turn, takes the opportunity to return to her lover Brissac’s arms, forcing him to marry her after seeing him murder his uncle.
