Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

IMDb

5.5

/

10

from

379

users

Diterbitkan

06 October 1951

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Adventures of Captain Fabian (1951)

It all begins with the discreet romance between the Creole maid Lea Mariotte and her young boss, George Brissac, an amoral bourgeois who plans to inherit his uncle’s fortune and marry a young woman from a good family. After an incident where she kills a man, she is saved from the gallows by Fabian, a ship’s captain, who has personal reasons for antagonizing the Brissacs. He takes care of her and falls in love with her, but doesn’t tell her. She, in turn, takes the opportunity to return to her lover Brissac’s arms, forcing him to marry her after seeing him murder his uncle.
Robert Florey, William Marshall
Errol Flynn, Micheline Presle, Vincent Price, Agnes Moorehead, Victor Francen, Jim Gérald, Héléna Manson, Howard Vernon, Reggie Nalder, Zanie Campan, Roger Blin, Valentine Camax, Georges Flateau, Marcel Journet, Gilles Quéant, Charles Fawcett, Aubrey Bower

Diterbitkan

Juni 3, 2023 2:02 pm

Durasi

