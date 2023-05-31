Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film 7 Days in Heaven (2010) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Taiwan
Bintang film
Li-Wen Wang,
Pong-Fong Wu,
Tai-Bo,
Tai-hua Chen,
Winnie Shih-Ying Chang
Sutradara
Essay Liu,
Yu-Lin Wang
IMDb
6.8/
10from
467users
Diterbitkan
27 August 2010
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
7 Days in Heaven (2010)
“Seven Days in Heaven” covers the 7 days of the Taoist morning ritual after the death of Lin Guo Yuan (Po Tai). The movie examines the effects of his death on his children, nephew, and sister-in-law …
Essay Liu, Yu-Lin Wang
Li-Wen Wang, Pong-Fong Wu, Tai Bo, Winnie Shih-Ying Chang, Tai-hua Chen
tt1745704